Titus Wealth Management Invests $895,000 in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Titus Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,496,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,908,000 after buying an additional 549,175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,114,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,744,000 after purchasing an additional 68,864 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 855,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 850,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,062,000 after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,596,000 after purchasing an additional 357,344 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.48. 1,106,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,824. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.97. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

