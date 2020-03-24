Titus Wealth Management Lowers Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Titus Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $20.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.66. 13,975,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,047,971. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $295.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.6018 per share. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

