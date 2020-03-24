Titus Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Titus Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Titus Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $37.27 on Tuesday, hitting $1,940.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,122,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,970.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,842.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 target price (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,330.42.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

