Titus Wealth Management Makes New $222,000 Investment in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $27.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,305. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.22. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $182.77 and a 52 week high of $319.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

