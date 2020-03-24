Titus Wealth Management Makes New Investment in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Titus Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after buying an additional 1,794,019 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after buying an additional 977,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after buying an additional 550,844 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of 3M by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,774,000 after buying an additional 511,845 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after buying an additional 469,237 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $14.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.72. 9,303,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

