Titus Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 109,390 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,173,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,442. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.