Titus Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,585 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Titus Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 67,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $6.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,156. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.6687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

