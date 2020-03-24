Titus Wealth Management Sells 230 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Titus Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $8.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.79. 124,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,103. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.44. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $128.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

