Titus Wealth Management Sells 2,350 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Titus Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Titus Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 253.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $7,271,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 259,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $14.63. 4,137,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,477. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.