Titus Wealth Management Sells 2,350 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Titus Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Titus Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 253.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $7,271,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 259,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $14.63. 4,137,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,477. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

