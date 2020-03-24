Titus Wealth Management Sells 297 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Titus Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $12.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.60. 2,363,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,250. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

