Titus Wealth Management Sells 958 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Titus Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,707,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,078,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,931,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,450. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $123.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.62.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

