Titus Wealth Management Takes $214,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Titus Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.32. 11,620,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,788,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.80 billion, a PE ratio of 86.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $393.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.73 and its 200-day moving average is $317.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.58.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

