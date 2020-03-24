Titus Wealth Management Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Titus Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,501 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 211,965 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,569,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,635,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,893 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.49.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. 145,736,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,327,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

