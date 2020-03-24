Titus Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Titus Wealth Management cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 617.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $24.55. 558,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,383. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48.

