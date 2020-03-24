Total (NYSE:TOT) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Total from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Total from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.29.

TOT traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. 10,012,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,555. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Total has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $57.99.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Total will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S.A. Total acquired 100,600 shares of Total stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $890,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 819,356 shares of company stock worth $4,760,965 and have sold 2,152,078 shares worth $18,533,004.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

