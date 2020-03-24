Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Shares Sold by Stadium Capital Management LLC

Stadium Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743,491 shares during the quarter. Town Sports International makes up approximately 4.6% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stadium Capital Management LLC owned 7.14% of Town Sports International worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Town Sports International stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. 272,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,833. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $33.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.04 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLUB. Zacks Investment Research raised Town Sports International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Town Sports International news, CEO Patrick Walsh purchased 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $6,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,702,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,748.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

