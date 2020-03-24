Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Position Boosted by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. Tredegar comprises 0.6% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Tredegar worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TG. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tredegar by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tredegar by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TG traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $13.51. 102,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,071. Tredegar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.