Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Twilio makes up approximately 0.3% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $60,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total transaction of $1,958,811.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,480 shares of company stock worth $15,222,339. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $5.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,142. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.78.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

