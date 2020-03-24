Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $40.00 at KeyCorp

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.52.

Shares of UBER traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 47,715,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,061,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion and a PE ratio of -2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $305,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,641,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,839,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $5,740,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $62,915,000 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

