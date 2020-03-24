Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $42.00 at SunTrust Banks

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $56.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners upgraded Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.52.

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.40. 47,715,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,061,922. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $305,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,641,330 shares in the company, valued at $141,839,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $5,740,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,915,000 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $635,235,000 after purchasing an additional 99,416 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $613,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833,289 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $338,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

