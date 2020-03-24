Unit (NYSE:UNT) Cut to “Underweight” at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Unit (NYSE:UNT) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Unit from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NYSE:UNT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.33. 1,170,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Unit has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $164.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 82.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unit will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Unit by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,733,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,435,649 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unit by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,359,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 262,859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unit by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,813,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,726 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unit by 1,803.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,168,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unit in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

