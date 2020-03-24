United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,116,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,818. The company has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

