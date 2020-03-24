Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock Position Boosted by Stadium Capital Management LLC

Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,520 shares during the quarter. Universal Insurance comprises approximately 18.3% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,267,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 62,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 242,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,579. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $32.46.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,488,682 shares in the company, valued at $31,842,907.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $107,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,485,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,986,733.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $191,900. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

