Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised Vale from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.58. 32,474,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,306,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Vale has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $200,775,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vale by 26.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,807 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Vale by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Vale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 225,652,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,978,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vale by 232.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,902,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.