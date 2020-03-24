Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.96

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 23615691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 462,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,879 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

