Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,246 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $18,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000.

NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 668,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,591. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

