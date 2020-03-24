Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

VUG traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.53. 3,328,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,201. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

