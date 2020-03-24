Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Boosted by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

VTEB traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.71. 3,464,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,402. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.