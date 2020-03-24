Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1,493.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $50.31. 39,185,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,181,205. The firm has a market cap of $214.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.27. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

