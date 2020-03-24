VGI Partners (ASX:VGI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.05

VGI Partners Limited (ASX:VGI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$7.05 ($5.00) and last traded at A$7.90 ($5.60), with a volume of 24372 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$6.91 ($4.90).

The company has a market capitalization of $550.79 million and a PE ratio of 17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get VGI Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. VGI Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.48%.

VGI Partners Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to high net worth individuals, family offices, endowment funds and other wholesale clients. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and separate client-focused equity portfolios. It also manages hedge funds and private funds.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.