Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stake Trimmed by Windacre Partnership LLC

Windacre Partnership LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 12.4% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Windacre Partnership LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Visa worth $237,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.27.

NYSE:V traded down $11.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,318,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,295,286. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.43 and its 200-day moving average is $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $288.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

