Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.15.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $115.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,218,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.44. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

