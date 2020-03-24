Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by MRJ Capital Inc.

MRJ Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 2.2% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.38.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 over the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $114.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,109,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880,281. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $323.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

