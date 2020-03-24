Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stake Raised by Empirical Capital Management LLC

Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 10.3% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,539,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $85.76. 32,196,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,201,962. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.44 and a 200-day moving average of $136.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.59.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.