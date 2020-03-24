Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lifted by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

DIS stock traded up $12.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.12. 32,473,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,255,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $177.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.41. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

