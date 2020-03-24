Warburg Pincus LLC Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Warburg Pincus LLC cut its stake in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,906,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the period. Silk Road Medical accounts for 6.4% of Warburg Pincus LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Warburg Pincus LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Silk Road Medical worth $238,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SILK. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1,357.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 98,482 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 35,754 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SILK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 234,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.64. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $768.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Analysts expect that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $748,843.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $401,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,803 in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

