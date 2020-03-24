Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.61

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 59997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRI. Compass Point lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.11%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 75.24%.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2,127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after buying an additional 258,228 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.