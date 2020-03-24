Western Standard LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Western Standard LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $14.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,054.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,178,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,354.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,321.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $724.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.