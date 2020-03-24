Western Standard LLC Has $9.97 Million Stock Holdings in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Western Standard LLC reduced its position in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the period. Marlin Business Services accounts for approximately 7.8% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned about 3.73% of Marlin Business Services worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRLN. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marlin Business Services by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 147,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRLN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.94. 138,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,319. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Marlin Business Services Corp. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRLN shares. TheStreet downgraded Marlin Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

