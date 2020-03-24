Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 135,060 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Williams Companies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,474,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811,552 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after buying an additional 9,730,215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,177,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,729,000 after buying an additional 145,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,899,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,263,000 after buying an additional 142,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,878,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,043,000 after buying an additional 711,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.15. 19,179,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,717,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Spence bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

