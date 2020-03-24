Zacks: Analysts Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Post $1.98 EPS

Analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to post $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.27. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $9.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.45.

In other news, Director Ann G. Bordelon purchased 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,114.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,114.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded up $10.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.19. 144,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.99. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average is $98.61.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

