Zacks: Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Given $74.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $74.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ingles Markets an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
IMKTA stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.57. 177,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingles Markets will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
