Zacks: Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Given $74.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $74.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ingles Markets an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ingles Markets by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 314.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMKTA stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.57. 177,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingles Markets will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

