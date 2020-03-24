Zacks Investment Research Lowers Equitable (NYSE:EQH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

EQH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.88.

EQH traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,592,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,550. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. Equitable has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane purchased 4,100 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $63,058.00. Also, CEO Mark Pearson purchased 14,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 56,975 shares of company stock worth $842,581 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Equitable by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,234 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,332,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,252,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,276 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

