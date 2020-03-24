Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DHT (NYSE:DHT) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded DHT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.92.

DHT stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,575,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $811.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.58. DHT has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.31 million. DHT had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

