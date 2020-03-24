Zacks: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Given $57.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $57.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

NYSE:MCB traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 36,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,434. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $51.09. The company has a market capitalization of $169.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $29,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $42,395.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,252 shares of company stock valued at $211,584 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.