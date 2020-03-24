Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,322 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIC were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NIC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in NIC by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NIC by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in NIC by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,308,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after buying an additional 426,501 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGOV traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $20.28. 838,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,588. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. NIC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EGOV shares. Raymond James raised NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NIC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

