Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. MAXIMUS comprises approximately 0.8% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.34. 1,023,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,816. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.86.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. TheStreet cut shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.