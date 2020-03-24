Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,349 Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 40.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens raised Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE BY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.97. 137,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,404. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. Analysts predict that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

