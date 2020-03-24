Zebra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,756 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 47,791 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,692.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 361,209 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $3,185,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $403,000.

SPWH traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $5.58. 1,100,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,465. The stock has a market cap of $220.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.46. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

