Zebra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 158.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,859,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,258,000 after purchasing an additional 141,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ennis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 160,912 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 345,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ennis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.69. 213,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,445. Ennis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ennis had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

